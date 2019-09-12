VersaPay Further Enhances Client-Centric Focus With New Organization Structure

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - VersaPay Corporation (TSXV: VPY) ("VersaPay"), a leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management, today announced a new organization structure to better position the company to scale its client-facing operations as growth of its client base continues to accelerate.

A newly combined group covering both professional services and client success will support the entire lifecycle of new and existing clients. Geoff Kent joins the Company as VP Client Services with responsibility for implementation, integration, solutions, client success and support. Mr. Kent's prior roles include leading B2B programs for Fortune 500 companies across airline, automotive, hospitality and financial services verticals. He has led the implementation of SaaS-based client solutions throughout the full cycle, from sales to market launch and ongoing client relationships. Prior to joining VersaPay, Mr. Kent was Vice President OEM Integrations at Dealers-FX and previously served in multiple executive roles at Points.

Andrea Peattie rejoins the company as VP People Operations. In her role Andrea is responsible for recruiting, process and tools development, knowledge-sharing, training, and leadership development. Andrea previously worked with VersaPay for 5 years as the Implementation and Client Services Lead. She spent the past 2 years at a non-profit organization as Operations Lead and Head of Client Success.

The engineering team will be integrated with the product group under Jason Read, Chief Product Officer to provide a more streamlined approach to product development and drive continued innovation in the ARC platform. The Company's CTO Eddie Chan is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. To assist with the transition Mr. Chan will continue as a strategic advisor on an interim basis.

"I'm pleased to announce these organizational changes as we scale the Company to serve more and more clients," said Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of VersaPay. "Geoff is an experienced leader with a history of delivering integrated solutions for multinational companies, and we are excited to have him join the team. Of course I am thrilled to have Andrea rejoin us in her new capacity as she helps us grow and equip our teams. And finally, I would like to say a sincere thank you to Eddie for his energy and commitment to VersaPay over the past two and a half years. We wish him well as he pursues new opportunities."

About VersaPay

VersaPay is a Fintech company and leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior customer experience, get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and dramatically reduce DSO and costs. VersaPay ARC is the new standard in accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable efficient collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.

More information about VersaPay is available at www.versapay.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

