VersaFile now providing Hyland Accounts Payable Solutions to Western Canadian Market

VersaFile is now offering AP Solutions built on Hyland's OnBase Platform that lower costs and streamline AP operations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- BC-based enterprise content, process, and automation solutions provider, VersaFile, is now providing Accounts Payable Solutions built on the Hyland OnBase platform.

Hyland Software partnered with VersaFile based on their expertise, core values, and location. Organizations that need to transform their Accounts Payable operations can leverage a solution platform from a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader (10 years running) and receive regional support from a local partner that understands the nuances of Canadian AP practices.

"We're excited to have VersaFile as a partner and to reach more organizations in the Western Canadian market and are looking forward to working together to provide best of breed solutions to organizations in that region," said Eric Miller, Director of Hyland's US and Canadian Channel.

VersaFile and Hyland will work to help Western Canadian organizations and their AP Teams:

Improve efficiency

Reduce risk

Increase process visibility

"The team at VersaFile has tremendous respect for the Hyland culture and the OnBase platform. As a result, we are very eager to start delivering OnBase Accounts Payable automation solutions to Western Canada and to drive business outcomes that make a difference for those organizations," said Sean Fitzpatrick, VersaFile's President & CEO.

About VersaFile

VersaFile delivers intelligent content and process automation solutions that drive tangible value for your organization by creating new levels of efficiency. Based on our 15 years of extensive experience with Enterprise Content and Records Management, we continue to evolve our services and solutions to leverage the latest approaches and technologies to help you achieve your objectives faster with less effort and expense. Our service goal is to make it easy, highly functional and quick to value.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. With more than 3,000 employees around the world, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. Find us at www.Hyland.com.

About OnBase

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. OnBase centralizes important business content in one secure location, and then delivers relevant information to the right people when they need it, wherever they are. Increase productivity, deliver excellent customer service and reduce risk across the entire enterprise.

