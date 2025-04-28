VERSABANK RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

LONDON, ON, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to proceed with a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") for its common shares.

"In the fiscal 2025 year to date, VersaBank has delivered considerable year-over-year growth in profitability, which, having reached a critical scale in our loan portfolio, is translating into outsized improvements in our efficiency ratio and return on common equity," said David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank. "We are especially proud of this performance amidst what has been a challenging environment for the broader North American banking industry, especially in the United States, which has negatively impacted overall valuations in the sector. We continue to believe that our share price is undervalued, especially in light of our recent performance and excellent prospects for continued strong growth, which, with the significant operating leverage in our model, will continue to drive efficiencies and return on common equity that we believe will be unmatched in the banking industry."

Pursuant to the NCIB, VersaBank may purchase for cancellation up to 2,000,000 of its common shares representing approximately 8.99% of its public float. As of April 21, 2025, the public float comprised 22,237,283 common shares and there were 32,518,786 issued and outstanding Common Shares in total. The average daily trading volume ("ADTV") of VersaBank's Common Shares on the TSX for the six months of October 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025 (the "Preceding Six Month Period") was 37,761 shares. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 25% of the ADTV, which is 9,440 common shares, other than block purchase exceptions. During the Preceding Six-Month Period, 20,321,293 VersaBank common shares were traded on all exchanges. Of that total, 4,720,219 shares were traded on the TSX and the remaining 15,601,074 shares were traded on other exchanges including the Nasdaq.

The purchases may commence on April 30, 2025 and will terminate on April 29, 2026, or such earlier date as VersaBank may complete its purchases pursuant to the NCIB. The purchases will be made by VersaBank through the facilities of the TSX and the Nasdaq and in accordance with the rules of the TSX or the Nasdaq, as applicable, and the prices that VersaBank will pay for any Common Shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. VersaBank will make no purchases of Common Shares other than open market purchases. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

VersaBank is a North American bank with a difference. Federally chartered in both Canada and the US, VersaBank has a branchless, digital, business-to-business model based on its proprietary state-of-the-art technology that enables it to profitably address underserved segments of the banking industry in a significantly risk mitigated manner. Because VersaBank obtains substantially all of its deposits and undertakes the majority of its funding electronically through financial intermediary partners, it benefits from significant operating leverage that drives efficiency and return on common equity. In August 2024, VersaBank launched its unique Receivable Purchase Program funding solution for point-of-sale finance companies, which has been highly successful in Canada for nearly 15 years, to the underserved multi-trillion-dollar US market. VersaBank also owns Washington, DC-based DRT Cyber Inc., a North America leader in the provision of cyber security services to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, multi-national corporations and government entities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Meteor Inc. ("Digital Meteor"), VersaBank owns proprietary intellectual property and technology to enable the next generation of digital assets for the banking and financial community, including the Bank's revolutionary Digital Deposit Receipts ("DDRs").

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ under the symbol VBNK.

