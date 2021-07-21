VeroSource Solutions Announces Gerry Fairweather as VP of Innovation and Analytics

Fairweather brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership roles in healthcare IT and digital transformation over the past 20 years. Most recently, as CIO for the Province of New Brunswick, he was responsible for the strategic direction of provincial information and communications technology (ICT), digital transformation, cyber security, and privacy and information management across GNB. Prior to this role, Fairweather spent more than 10 years establishing enterprise architecture structure and standards for the New Brunswick Department of Health.

"Over the past decade, I've collaborated with the VeroSource team on a number of digital health and digital transformation-focused government initiatives," said Fairweather. "I now look forward to working more closely together–expanding their health analytics offering and continuing to pursue projects that make a positive impact in communities across New Brunswick and beyond."

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning, applied properly, will allow us to improve the way healthcare is administered by uncovering new efficiencies and by predicting outcomes such as early onset of diseases," said Mark McAllister, VeroSource's CEO. "We are so happy that Gerry is joining us to drive this facet of the business and contribute his vision for the future of health care and innovative expansion of our digital health platform."

In addition to mentoring and building VeroSource's Data Science team, technology and capabilities, Fairweather will also work with VeroSource's academic and research partners to further develop the company's intellectual property.

About VeroSource Solutions

VeroSource Solutions Inc. is a digital health company established in 2014 to empower people and unlock the potential in Canadian healthcare. Its team of professionals has extensive experience in the full lifecycle of healthcare IT solutions and offers healthcare providers the technology and support needed to go digital. VeroSource's cloud-first multi-channel software securely connects people, data and systems to drive digital healthcare transformation. Founded in Fredericton, NB, VeroSource has grown to include team members across Ontario and the Atlantic Canadian provinces.

