Vernon resident recognized as province's HR Professional of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon (CPHR BC & Yukon) is proud to announce that Tanya Wick, CPHR of Vernon, B.C. has won the 2021 Award of Excellence – HR Professional of the Year. Sponsored by Integra, this annual distinction recognizes an exemplary HR professional who embodies the HR profession - demonstrating leadership on personal and professional levels and achieving business results.

Selected from an impressive cohort of CPHR BC and Yukon professionals, Wick was presented the award via a virtual presentation on the CPHR BC & Yukon's Facebook page.

Wick is a veteran HR professional who made history as the first female executive at Tolko Industries Ltd., a Vernon, B.C.-based forest services company. She was also the youngest ever appointed to the VP level when she joined as Vice President of Human Resources in 2010. Since then, Wick has pushed the company into new realms of positive change, filling in areas of the business that were once overlooked. Read more about Wick on the CPHR BC & Yukon website.

"How wonderful it is to see a long-standing designated member as the recipient of this years' Award of Excellence – HR Professional of the Year Award," says Anthony Ariganello, CEO & President of CPHR BC & Yukon. "The past year has been full of challenges for all of us, and Tanya is an exemplary example of how so many HR professionals have navigated the changes and challenges the past year has thrown at all of us. She has not only had to managed complex people challenges at Tolko, but has been instrumental in also leading non-HR projects to success."

Wick also leads a "Women Succeeding in Forestry" LinkedIn group, and is sought after as a keynote speaker and subject matter expert on Diversity and Inclusion within the primary industry. She was also selected as one of three industry reps on the National Gender Equality in Forestry Steering Committee, helping to bring change to the industry nationally.

The other finalist for the award was Kara Biles, CPHR of Prince George, B.C. Biles is leading inclusion and diversity at Canfor, one of the world's largest producers of sustainable lumber, pulp and paper.

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through advocacy, awareness and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association provides leadership to more than 6,800 members, and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon. www.cphrbc.ca

