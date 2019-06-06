Vérité Films Returns to Children's Television with the Animated Musical Adventure Series Jeremy and Tunebug, in Partnership with Jeremy Fisher Junior and Hidden Pony Records & Management

Jeremy and Tunebug brings to life the whimsical characters, stories, and songs from Fisher's acclaimed debut children's album Highway to Spell (available on Spotify and Apple Music). The series revolves around Jeremy, a story-telling singer-songwriter (voiced by Fisher), and Tunebug, his best friend and magical recording studio on wheels. Together they share their animated adventures to Destination: Imagination, where they discover how feelings and emotions inspire story and song.