Vérité Films Returns to Children's Television with the Animated Musical Adventure Series Jeremy and Tunebug, in Partnership with Jeremy Fisher Junior and Hidden Pony Records & Management
Jun 06, 2019, 15:55 ET
– JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Jeremy Fisher Junior's debut children's album, Highway to Spell, inspires new multi-platform children's brand –
TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Vérité Films, the boutique production house behind Canada's #1 comedy brand, Corner Gas, is thrilled to announce their return to children's television with Jeremy and Tunebug. The animated children's television, music, and multi-platform digital brand stars three-time JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Jeremy Fisher Junior and is produced in association with Jeremy Fisher Music and Hidden Pony Records & Management. With support from the Canada Media Fund-Shaw Rocket Fund Kids Digital Animated Series Program, Jeremy and Tunebug will begin its first phase of production in Fall 2019.
Jeremy and Tunebug brings to life the whimsical characters, stories, and songs from Fisher's acclaimed debut children's album Highway to Spell (available on Spotify and Apple Music). The series revolves around Jeremy, a story-telling singer-songwriter (voiced by Fisher), and Tunebug, his best friend and magical recording studio on wheels. Together they share their animated adventures to Destination: Imagination, where they discover how feelings and emotions inspire story and song.
Jeremy and Tunebug is designed as a multi-platform entertainment brand that includes fully-animated television half hours, digital shorts, a play-to-play-music/play-to-read-stories app, and a website where kids can interact with Jeremy, listen to his music, and learn to play music online. Parents, caregivers, and educators will have the opportunity to bring Jeremy and Tunebug to the classroom or see a live concert performance.
