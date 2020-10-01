Veritas Asset Management Inc. Announces Change of Portfolio Advisor

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Veritas Asset Management Inc., the trustee and manager of Veritas Absolute Return Fund and Veritas Canadian Equity Fund (collectively, the "Funds"), announces the appointment of Antonio Scilipoti in replacement of Ariel Andres as the Portfolio Advisor for each of the Funds effective as of October 1, 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

For further information: Anthony Scilipoti President & CEO, Veritas Asset Management Inc. Tel: (416) 866-8783