Verista Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Next-Generation Compliance and Quality Management Solutions in the Life Sciences Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the life sciences quality management and compliance solutions and services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Verista with the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. Verista is a world-leading business and technology consulting firm that delivers groundbreaking end-to-end solutions to life sciences companies. The company supports pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by solving their most pressing challenges across the GxP lifecycle since 1997.

Verista's expertise resides in providing compliance, validation, quality, and systems services that empower its clients to ensure patient safety, facilitate compliance and improve their process efficiencies with results-driven solutions. The company also assists its clients in upgrading their operations, qualifying their systems, improving quality, and ensuring data integrity through its in-depth industry know-how that consistently meets the current market needs and its clients' expectations.

"Verista is transforming the digital landscape of its clients by implementing next-gen processes and technologies that digitize paper-based activities and enable Pharma 4.0," said Natalia Casanovas, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Positioned as a leader in its industry, the company is exceptionally innovative and delivers outstanding results in the life sciences sector, and its unique approach speeds up processes and maximizes results, resulting in superior value for clients."

The company prides itself on its unconditional compromise with its clients and partners, fulfilling their requirements with the highest dedication, quality, and professionalism. Verista ensures a rapid response to client requirements and issues, enabling timely resolution, minimizing disruptions, accelerating time to market, and allowing clients to seize new market opportunities. For this reason, the company has a 95% client retention rate and has delivered over 2,000 successful projects.

Verista's commitment to delivering enterprise-wide quality and compliance services ensures its clients succeed and significantly boost efficiency to adjust to the latest market trends. As a result, Verista is rapidly growing and expanding its operations in the European Union and Asia-Pacific regions, further strengthening its global presence.

"Verista's Managed Service offering provides a 360˚ view of the client's operations, which ensures continuous course adjustment and delivery improvement, and alignment of its services with client goals and objectives. Additionally, it enhances business continuity, reducing system downtime and enabling clients to concentrate on their mission to deliver products that improve lives," noted Unmesh Lal, Senior Industry Analyst, Healthcare at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Verista's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

