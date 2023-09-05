Verge Permaculture Merges with 5th World to Enhance Sustainability Education and Regenerative Agriculture Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Verge Permaculture, a leading provider of practical and useful educational courses for permaculture design and sustainability, has announced its merger with 5th World, a renowned consulting firm specializing in land regeneration, renewable energy greenhouse design, and construction, and regenerative agriculture discussions. The merger is expected to amplify their collective efforts to promote sustainable practices and regenerative agriculture solutions.

Verge Permaculture, now named 'Verge from 5th World' and founded by Rob and Michelle Avis, has been a pioneer in providing hands-on permaculture education to individuals seeking to create sustainable systems on their land, farm, or home. With a focus on practical application and regenerative practices, Verge Permaculture has empowered groups of students, farmers, gardeners, homesteaders, and engineers to design and implement resilient systems that promote ecological health and abundance.

As Co-Founder of Verge Permaculture, Michelle Avis says, "We are thrilled to combine our expertise as farmers, engineers, and educators to provide practical education for permaculture design and resilience on your land, farm, or home, with the large-scale regeneration consultation and building projects of 5th World."

5th World, also co-founded by Rob Avis, is a well-respected consulting firm that specializes in land regeneration, renewable energy greenhouse design and construction, and fostering discussions on the future of regenerative agriculture. 5th World has been at the forefront of driving positive change through regenerative agriculture practices and has been a hub for innovative solutions that address the challenges of sustainability and climate resilience.

With this merger, Verge and 5th World aim to create a powerful synergy that will enable them to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions for families, farms, and communities seeking to enhance sustainability and promote regenerative agriculture practices. The combined expertise of the two organizations will create a unique value proposition, offering a holistic approach to education, consulting, and innovation in the field of permaculture and regenerative agriculture.

"We are thrilled about this merger as it aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals and communities with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable systems that regenerate the land and promote ecological health," said Rob Avis, Professional Engineer & Senior Advisor at 5th World. "By coming together, we can amplify our efforts and accelerate the adoption of regenerative practices, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and sustainable future."

The merger between Verge and 5th World marks a significant milestone in the field of permaculture and regenerative agriculture and signals a renewed commitment to advancing sustainable practices and promoting ecological health. Both organizations are excited about the opportunities that this merger presents and look forward to leveraging their combined expertise to drive positive change in the field of sustainability.

For more information about Verge and 5th World, please visit their websites at www.vergepermaculture.ca and www.5thworld.farm

About Verge Permaculture: Verge Permaculture - now Verge From 5th World, founded by Rob and Michelle Avis, offers practical and useful educational courses for permaculture design and sustainability. With a focus on hands-on application and regenerative practices, Verge Permaculture empowers individuals to create resilient systems that promote ecological health and abundance. For more information, visit www.vergepermaculture.ca .

About 5th World: 5th World, co-founded by Rob Avis, is a consulting firm specializing in land regeneration, renewable energy greenhouse design and construction, and fostering discussions on the future of regenerative agriculture. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, 5th World has been at the forefront of driving positive change in the field of regenerative agriculture. For more information, visit www.5thworld.farm .

