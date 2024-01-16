Vera's Burger Shack Expands into Alberta with 3 New Locations

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Vera's Burger Shack, a renowned west coast burger franchise celebrated for its gourmet offerings and exceptional service, is excited to announce its venture into the dynamic Calgary market. Entering through a strategic 3-location deal with a dedicated group of franchise partners, this move marks a significant milestone for Vera's in Alberta.

Gerald Tritt, CEO of Vera's Burger Shack, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We're thrilled to extend beyond British Columbia and make our mark in Calgary with partners who share our passion and expertise in the burger industry. Their background and commitment to our brand make this a promising venture."

Calgary and Alberta offer promising markets for Vera's, and the company is confident that this expansion will bring its delectable, high-quality burgers to a wider audience. Known for its commitment to fresh ingredients, diverse menus, and made-to-order options, Vera's Burger Shack has cultivated a devoted following in the Metropolitan Vancouver Market.

The move into Calgary aligns seamlessly with Vera's strategic growth plans, providing an opportunity to strengthen its presence in Western Canada and beyond. Gerald Tritt highlighted, "After over two decades refining our business, we believe it's the right time to extend beyond the lower Mainland of British Columbia."

The franchise partners, with prior experience in opening stores for a national burger chain, ensure that Vera's Burger Shack will deliver an exceptional dining experience to its new customers. As the company gears up to open its doors in Calgary, it remains dedicated to quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction.

The first location is expected to open in the Northland re-development in the Spring. Stay tuned for updates and prepare to indulge in the mouthwatering goodness that Vera's Burger Shack has to offer.

For more information about Vera's Burger Shack and its upcoming Calgary locations, visit verasburgershack.com or contact Gerald Tritt.

About Vera's Burger Shack: Established in 1977, Vera's Burger Shack is a leading Canadian burger franchise that has delighted customers with gourmet burgers for over 40 years.

Note to editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.

SOURCE Vera's Burger Shack

For further information: Media Contact: Claudia Gaitan, [email protected]