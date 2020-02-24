Venzee Elects Financial Expert Thomas J. Linden to its Board of Directors

"Big Four" strategist to provide essential guidance in line with the company's ambitious growth goals

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") announced today its board of directors has elected Thomas J. Linden to the board, replacing Markus Westerholz effective immediately. Mr. Westerholz continues in his role as Chief Technology Officer for Venzee.

For more than two decades, Mr. Linden held senior posts at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a "Big Four" accounting organization and the largest professional services network in the world by revenue.

For many of Deloitte's most important clients, Mr. Linden provided executive and board-level guidance on mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, spin-offs, equity financings, revenue recognition, and other areas of strategic growth.

Commenting on Mr. Linden's appointment, Venzee CEO John Abrams said, "Tom brings a wealth of financial skill and the relevant expertise to ensure we deliver on our growth plan and unlock expansive value for Venzee shareholders."

For the past 10 years, Mr. Linden has been Managing Partner of a private equity firm focused on investing in information technology-based professional services organizations.

Venzee board chair, Peter Montross said, "I'm thrilled to have Tom joining Venzee's board. He brings to our board of directors a great combination of experience and insight in both high finance and technology. I know he will provide a significant contribution to Venzee's success."

Referring to his appointment, Mr. Linden said, "I am honored and excited about the opportunity to join the Venzee Technologies board. I am looking forward to working with John, Pete, and the rest of the board - helping further develop and implement the company's strategic growth plans."

About Venzee

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers.

At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies process, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

