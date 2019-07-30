Venzee Appoints Darren Battersby as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Battersby as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1st, 2019.

Mr. Battersby joins Venzee bringing the required experience to take the company through its next phase of growth. Mr. Battersby has held key roles in a number of growing and developing companies in the public sector.

Mr. Battersby's experience is primarily within the financing, structuring and operating of growing companies and spans across a variety of industries such as software development, entertainment and high tech. He has recently held the position of CFO of Network Media Group (NTE.V), ProSmart Enterprises (PROS.V), Rainmaker Entertainment (RNK.TO), and OneMove Technologies Inc. (OM.V). He qualified as a chartered professional accountant in 1997 through the British Columbia Institute and graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1994 with a BBA.

Peter MacKay, CEO of Venzee, commented, "We are very excited to have Darren join us as CFO. His extensive work in the field and dedication to developing growth strategies has us confident in his abilities to go above and beyond the targets we have set for Venzee. As we enter the phase of revenue growth through our partner channels, we are confident in Darren's ability to guide Venzee to continued success." Mr. MacKay continued, "On behalf of the board of directors and management, we would like to thank Issa Nakhleh for his service and contribution to Venzee as CFO over the last 14 months and wish Mr. Nakhleh all the best in his new role."

About Venzee

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerate revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client's desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS), allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

On Behalf of the Board,

Peter MacKay, President and CEO

peter@venzee.com

