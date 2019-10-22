Venzee Adds Fortune 1000 Clients for Automated and Accurate Content Delivery

VANCOUVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc . (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of two additional revenue-generating Fortune 1000 manufacturing clients based in the United States and acquired through Venzee's previously announced partner engagement sales model.

Both clients are marquee name global manufacturers using the Venzee platform for automated and accurate content delivery to retail destinations. Both clients will generate significant on-model, recurring revenue for Venzee in line with its aggressive growth plan.

Venzee is a SaaS-based platform that replaces manual processes in the retail supply chain with automated, machine-to-machine integration.

According to Peter Montross, Vice President, Enterprise Business at Venzee, "Our ability to provide an integrated 'black box' distribution solution to our content management partners affords them selling advantage and very significant value to their clients. Integrating best-in-class content management solutions with Venzee's best-in-class distribution is a win for any brand dealing with global retail content demand."

Venzee's modern API integration is built to be more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective than manual entry legacy processes and helps ensure manufacturers, brands and retailers remain consumer-relevant in today's chaotic, efficiency-driven retail market.

John Abrams, President, and CEO of Venzee said, "The addition of these two globally recognized companies not only provides Venzee with on-model revenue growth but validates our sales model and highlights the power of our platform to drive beneficial and profitable transformation of the global retail supply chain. With five contracted partners, four others in negotiation, and more than 160 active retail integrations, Venzee is poised for significant growth."

Through its partner engagement model, Venzee gains access to tens of thousands of brands, suppliers, manufacturers, and retail clients worldwide.

Following SaaS-based revenue model, Venzee recognizes recurring monthly revenue based on the number of retail connections in use by a brand, supplier, or manufacturer. And, with unrelenting pressure on brands, suppliers, and manufacturers to grow global retail channels from dozens to hundreds, and in some cases, thousands of retailers, Venzee is in a unique position to dramatically scale revenue with each retail connection each month.

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerates revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client's desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

