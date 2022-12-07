VenueVision Now Offering Flexible Payment Solutions to Merchants in Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - VenueVision, one of the leading brands in service technology and engagement solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Affirm , the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to provide eligible Canadian motorists the option to pay over time for their vehicle repairs. This new partnership advances VenueVision's efforts to provide businesses across industries with tools to better meet customer needs and grow revenue.

David Hooper, President of VenueVision said, "For nearly two decades, VenueVision has been providing merchants with technology solutions to grow their businesses and drive operational excellence. Through our new collaboration with Affirm, we are excited to add another powerful tool to help our dealer partners better serve their customers with a flexible and transparent way to pay over time. This time of year is stressful enough — paying for those necessary auto service repairs or special gifts shouldn't be. With Affirm, consumers at participating VenueVision merchants can confidently pay over time without any gotchas or hidden fees."

Consumers who select Affirm as a payment option at checkout will go through a quick, free approval process that won't impact their credit score. In seconds, Affirm's technology will determine available payment options for each consumer. If approved, eligible consumers will be able to split qualifying purchases into biweekly or monthly payments. Eligible consumers paying over time with Affirm will know how much they'll pay upfront and when they'll be done paying. Even if they're late or miss a payment, a consumer's total payment amount will not increase when using Affirm.

About VenueVision

VenueVision is on a mission to arm merchants with the technology to streamline the way they operate their business and transform the way they communicate with their customers. VenueVision's suite offers everything from collecting payments , to re-engagement campaigns, and a host of other tools. Their work and focus on helping to build flourishing businesses have been recognized across the automotive industry for two decades as they continually add to their functionalities and offering businesses the tools they need to excel. Their success in the automotive world and the applicability of their product to other verticals has allowed them to develop and enhance their technology to create a bigger impact as they expand to helping other industries and offering them the arsenal required to scale.

