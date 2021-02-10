Ventus Therapeutics Partners with Pender & Howe Executive Search to Recruit for Director, Medicinal Chemistry

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Pender & Howe Executive Search today announced the Director, Medicinal Chemistry recruitment on behalf of Ventus Therapeutics. Ventus is a well-funded, Versant Ventures and GV (formerly Google Ventures)-backed biotech company with an initial focus directed toward innovative small molecule therapeutics targeting key immune pathways. The firm was recently named one of the 10 "Start-ups to Watch" for 2020 by Chemical and Engineering News.

Ventus has quickly become the leader in pursuing biochemical and structure-based drug discovery for highly sought-after targets of the innate immune system. Future focus will be the expansion of the pipeline, through application of structural biology and the Ventus proprietary computational platforms to the rational discovery of small molecule therapeutics beyond innate immunity.

Ventus is seeking a talented, collaborative, and dynamic scientist to support research efforts, and help build out the pipeline of preclinical programs. This role provides a unique opportunity to contribute to an innovative company, using breakthrough science.

The Director will lead the Medicinal Chemistry efforts, from hit identification to candidate selection, for one or more of their pipeline projects. The role also calls for providing chemistry input during the target selection stage. The Director will work with the computational chemistry and structural biology departments to develop and validate binding models used for rational design. This role is a unique opportunity to contribute to a well-funded start-up, using breakthrough science to drug previously challenging targets.

The position will be based in Montreal, QC.

