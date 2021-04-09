Ventus Therapeutics Partners with Pender & Howe Executive Search to Recruit for Director, Human Resources

MONTREAL, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Pender & Howe Executive Search today announced the Director, Human Resources recruitment on behalf of Ventus Therapeutics. With locations in Boston and Montreal, Ventus is a well-funded biotechnology company with an initial focus directed toward innovative small molecule therapeutics targeting key immune pathways. Ventus has quickly become the leader in pursuing biochemical and structure-based drug discovery for highly sought-after targets of the innate immune system.

Ventus Therapeutics recently raised US $100 million Series B financing led by RA Capital Management with participation from a select syndicate including BVF Partners L.P., Casdin Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Alexandria Venture Investments. Founding investor Versant Ventures also participated in the round, as did existing investor GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Due to organizational growth, Ventus is seeking a hands-on Director, Human Resources who will be responsible for developing and executing the human resources strategy in support of the overall business strategy of Ventus. Reporting to the CEO, this senior leadership position will lead the HR function, including the management of recruitment, compensation, performance management, employee relations, and legal compliance.

The ideal candidate will hold a minimum undergraduate degree (Masters preferred), professional HR designation, along with 10+ years related experience within a start-up environment and the biopharmaceutical industry.

The position will be based in Montreal, QC.

