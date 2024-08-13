Venturon Partners with Darabase Canada to Pioneer AR Advancements in Real Estate

Companies Working Together to Protect and Monetize the Spatial Rights of Property Owners

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Darabase Canada, a leading technology company specializing in immersive media for the spatial web, has forged a strategic partnership with Venturon Ltd., a Canadian-owned investment group focused on real estate technology start-ups. With the rise of augmented reality (AR) enabled devices and advances in the spatial web, the two companies will collaborate to unlock new value for property owners across Venturon's extensive client and partner network. This collaboration marks Darabase's first such agreement in Canada since entering the market in late February, positioning both companies at the forefront of AR advertising and Property Digital Rights management.

Darabase is the first and only global media network dedicated to Spatial Out-of-Home and AR advertising, an industry set to surpass traditional outdoor media as audiences shift from mobile to spatial experiences. By partnering with property owners, Darabase creates permission-based AR advertising inventory in real-world locations, offering a seamless blend of physical environments with virtual digital content. Click here to view a short video.

Venturon Ltd. is renowned for its strategic contributions to real estate technology start-ups in North America, and across Canada. With decades of experience in various real estate sectors, Venturon aims to integrate cutting-edge technology, products, and services to create opportunities, efficiencies, and substantial returns.

"Real estate needs a new foundation, and technology is the key to unlocking its full potential," said Deena Pantalone, Founder and Managing Partner of Venturon. "Our partnership with Darabase aligns perfectly with our vision to rethink real estate. By leveraging Darabase's expertise in AR and the spatial web, we're paving the way for innovative solutions that benefit both property owners and the broader community."

"Venturon shares our vision that modern property ownership includes not just physical space but also Property Digital Rights. These rights enable property owners to protect, manage, and monetize their digital assets, much like air and subterranean rights add value to traditional real estate," said Peter Pinfold, CEO of Darabase Canada. "The world is becoming a digital canvas for immersive brand experiences. As AR and the spatial web advance, our buildings, streets, and landmarks will be transformed with dynamic, interactive content, reshaping our daily lives."

Property Digital Rights are an emerging asset class that allows property owners to protect, manage, and monetize their properties in the digital world. Darabase's global registry aids property owners in controlling and monetizing the digital canvas that maps to their physical assets, creating incremental asset value and unlocking new revenue streams. With North America expected to contribute 37 per cent to the growth of the global AR market, augmented reality is not just a future concept but a rapidly expanding reality in Canada.

With an estimated 1.4 billion active users of AR globally today (Statista), the strategic partnership between Darabase and Venturon Ltd. is building a strong foundation to transform the Canadian real estate, advertising and proptech industries, fostering innovation and enhancing property value through the integration of AR and digital rights management.

Based in the United Kingdom, Darabase entered the Canadian market in February via a strategic partnership with GroundBreak Ventures. It was also announced earlier in the year that Mike Harris, Senior Business Advisor at Fasken and former Premier of Ontario, and David Tsubouchi, former Ontario Cabinet Minister and Member of OMERS Board of Directors, have agreed to join Darabase Canada's Advisory Board.

About Venturon Ltd.

Venturon is a venture capital fund that focuses on the areas of real estate, decarbonization and technology. Think venture capital where the lead investors are also customers, while helping to develop the needed breakthrough technologies. Investment to the power of 3. Or Proptech cubed. A safer and smarter way to create change. Venturon is here to bridge worlds, bringing together capital, construction, asset management and creativity under the aegis of a company with expertise in all three. Our investors include accredited individuals, corporations, foundations, family offices, and financial institutions, that are unified by their commitment to create profits through climate and proptech solutions. We aim for market-beating returns by investing in a portfolio of seed-stage companies located in the United States and Canada solving the biggest and most urgent environmental challenges facing the built world.

About Darabase

Founded in 2019, Darabase exists to usher in a permission-based, brand-safe, user-centric, immersive digital era. It has pioneered the world's first comprehensive global registry, rules engine, and content platform for the management and monetization of Property Digital Rights (PDRs) in the real-world and virtual metaverses. Its unique platform empowers property companies to understand and leverage the inherent value of PDRs associated with their real-world and metaverse assets.

At launch, its platform supports the registration of properties in 38 countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

Darabase Limited, is headquartered in the UK and its subsidiary, Darabase Switzerland GmbH, operates the darabase.io platform. In addition, it has an office in Toronto, Canada, as well as operations in North America, Australia and the Middle East.

About GroundBreak Ventures

GroundBreak Ventures™ is a venture capital firm specializing in real estate and property technology. It invests as early as the pre-seed stage and provides both the capital and the domain expertise necessary to support the growth of our entrepreneurs, and the businesses they work tirelessly to build. The firm is based in Toronto and supported by Hopewell®, a multifaceted real estate organization with operations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Arizona. Over its nearly 40- year history, Hopewell® has built extensive industry networks and deep expertise in residential and commercial development, homebuilding, property management and logistics. The company has embraced innovation; a willingness to adopt new technology is a key differentiator in its approach to business.

