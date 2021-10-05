Venturepark Partners with Perkopolis for Small Business Month

In operation for over 20 years, Perkopolis partners with top brands and offers fully managed employee perk programs to thousands of businesses in Canada, such as RBC, Walmart, Westjet and TD Bank. By providing small businesses within Venturepark's ecosystem access to its platform for the month of October, over 600,000 Perkopolis members will be able to discover and support Canadian small businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Perkopolis and place great small businesses within our ecosystem in front of hundreds of thousands of Canadians," says Arlene Dickinson, CEO of Venturepark. "Small businesses are the heart of Canada's economy. They employ almost 70 percent of the private labour force, are the largest contributors to gross domestic product and are the fabric of our communities. The success of small businesses is the success of Canada, and we must do all we can to support – especially as many try to rebound from the effects of the pandemic."

The newly formed partnership comes as a wave of employee resignations, dubbed "The Great Resignation", plague businesses across the country. In addition to supporting small businesses through awareness and reach, Richard Joynt, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Perkopolis, mentions how the partnership underscores what many companies are missing when it comes to attracting talent.

"We are thrilled to partner with an ecosystem such as Venturepark which truly supports small businesses," says Joynt. "While we look forward to helping each extend their reach through our extensive member list, we are equally excited to give businesses who are looking to attract talent in this competitive environment another advantage: employee perks."

Perkopolis members are able to discover and purchase products/services from participating businesses at www.perkopolis.com/shop/small-business-month. CPG businesses interested in learning more about Venturepark can visit www.venturepark.ca.

