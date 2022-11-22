VentureLink Innovation Fund Inc. Announces Completion of Redemption of All Class A Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - VentureLink Innovation Fund Inc. (the Fund") confirmed today that it has completed the redemption of all of its remaining Class A Shareholders. The final redemption occurred on trade date November 18th, 2022 and settled November 21, 2022. The redemption occurred as per the process the Fund had previously announced on October 20, 2022.

With the completion of the redemption of all remaining Class A Shareholders, the Fund will be making an application to its principal regulator to cease to be a reporting issuer. Unless the application is unsuccessful, this will be the last press release the Fund makes as a reporting issuer.

