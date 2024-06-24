Ventum Financial Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Complete Amalgamation

VANCOUVER, BC, and TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum" – formerly PI Financial Corp.) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its amalgamation with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon"), marking a significant milestone that solidifies its position as a leading independent investment advisory, wealth management, and capital markets firm in Canada.

David Cusson, former CEO of Echelon, has assumed the role of CEO of Ventum. Jean-Paul Bachellerie, former CEO of Ventum, has assumed the role of President and COO of Ventum. This strategic alignment of leadership combines the expertise and vision of both firms to enhance client service and operational efficiency.

"With offices across Canada, and strong anchors in the east and west, we are well positioned to deliver comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients," said David Cusson, CEO of Ventum. "This amalgamation represents a significant step forward in our commitment to excellence and towards becoming the leading independent investment dealer in Canada."

"Our combined Private Client Services and Capital Markets teams provide us with the scale needed for future success, enabling continuous investment in our platform and the provision of leading-edge tools and technology for our advisory teams," said Jean-Paul Bachellerie, President & COO of Ventum.

About Ventum Financial Corp.

Ventum Financial Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, ON with key operational functions in Vancouver, BC, and is a leading independent investment advisory and capital markets firm with fifteen offices across Canada. With a steadfast commitment to integrity and client service, Ventum provides a wide array of financial services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients through our team of experienced professionals.

