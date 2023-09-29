Vention Named as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Manufacturing Automation Platform Empowers Growth and Competitive Edge for Manufacturers

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Vention , the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform ( MAP ), is pleased to announce its rank, 64 out of 425 companies, on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vention earned its spot with a three-year growth of 636%.

Vention is a pioneer in making industrial automation accessible to all manufacturers through a single digital environment. Combining 3D design, code-free industrial programming, next-day e-commerce logistics, and a library of 1,000+ modular automation components, Vention's clients can drive their industrial automation projects 3x faster, with 40% less cost than traditional methods. Through its unique solution, Vention enables manufacturers to drive efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility to automation.

"Today's manufacturers are grappling with labor shortages, rising wages, and production reshoring," says Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. "This has fueled the demand for automation and innovative approaches. We are witnessing a shift in industrial automation towards democratization, led by small and medium-sized businesses adopting our Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) and do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions. These businesses are forming Advanced Manufacturing Teams, reducing reliance on external services and enabling them to internally drive automation projects."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 302 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.



Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).



