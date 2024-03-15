VICTORIA, BC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Ventilation upgrades will ensure students and staff breathe clean air in eight schools across British Columbia, after an investment of $4.2 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Rachna Singh, these improvements will optimize ventilation and air filtration in schools.

In Victoria, funding will help replace aging air handling units and unit ventilators, increasing outdoor air intake at Doncaster Elementary School and Spencer Middle School. The middle school is also adding reheat coils to regulate temperatures and humidity for optimal comfort. The HVAC system controls will be upgraded to a direct digital control system for precise climactic zones throughout the school that can be automated and monitored.

By continuing to work closely with partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that Canadians have access to safe spaces supported by infrastructure that promotes resilience and that can connect them to education, jobs, services, amenities, and their communities at large.

Quotes

"We are proud to support these eight projects, and will always back investments like this one that enable people to send their kids to school knowing they are safe and comfortable.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"More school improvements like ventilation upgrades delivers on our commitment to support schools districts in maintaining schools where students are learning in safe, healthy environments."

The Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care

"Funding to improve indoor air quality is a very worthy investment in the health and well-being of all young learners. We are grateful to receive this federal funding which will support optimization of both the ventilation and air filtration at Doncaster Elementary School."

Nicole Duncan, Board Chair of the Greater Victoria School District

"The health and wellbeing of our students and staff are our top priorities. Thanks to the support from Infrastructure Canada funding, we've made significant improvements to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at Spencer Middle School. Many of these systems were still the original ones installed when the school was built back in 1975. Alongside these replacements, we've installed two large air-source heat pumps to serve as the main heat source for the building. This upgrade not only ensures a more comfortable environment but also plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, marking a significant step towards our commitment to sustainability."

Amanda Dowhy, Board Chair of the Sooke School District

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $3,376,941 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $844,235 .

through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement,149 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $127.15 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Related products

Associated links

