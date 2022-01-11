MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and its school sector federations, being the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ), the Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire (FPSS-CSQ), the Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE-CSQ), the Fédération du personnel de l'enseignement privé (FPEP-CSQ) as well as the Association provinciale des enseignantes et enseignants du Québec (APEQ-QPAT), again call upon Health and Social Services Minister, Christian Dubé, and Education Minister, Jean-François Roberge, for the return to school to happen in a safe environment, as much for students as for the personnel, in the context of the exploding spread of the Omicron variant.

The CSQ also underlines that the staff already working hard in the field, notably in specialized schools and classes as well as in emergency daycare services, must be better protected starting immediately. These settings are already struggling with multiple outbreaks.

After twenty-two pandemic months, much uncertainty remains about ventilation in our institutions. And the announcements made on January 6 by the Education Minister were not reassuring.

"While there is a clear scientific consensus that the virus propagates notably by aerosols, how is it that we're still sticking our heads in the sand? The Minister is still announcing the upcoming installation of CO 2 readers and saying to open windows, while we should urgently proceed to the installation of air exchangers and portable units in classes and spaces where the air quality is poor," insists CSQ president, Éric Gingras.

For the Centrale and its federations, it's a vital condition to protect as much the personnel as the students in our schools and our centres. Union leaders also express other demands to ensure returning to school is as safe as possible:

Make N95 masks available for education personnel who ask for them, especially for staff already at work.

Provide rapid screening tests to all school network personnel.

Provide a safe and tightened protocol in light of the number of outbreaks, including clear guidelines to avoid our institutions becoming transmission sites of the virus again.

Immediately allow access to PCR testing to staff already at work.

Make sure to have enough personnel to open classes and schools.

Our priority remains the educational success of the greater number of students, but that success must absolutely happen in a safe and healthy context for the personnel that accompanies them.

Quotes from school network federations

"It's obvious that we want to reunite with our students in person and have real exchanges with them. To make it happen, the safety measures in place must be improved and sufficient for our schools and centres not to be the main sites of transmission of the virus anymore; otherwise we will all again suffer the consequences of those numerous steps backward. It is time to make sure our chances are as good as possible for a safe return to school for all, as much for the students as for the personnel." – Josée Scalabrini, FSE-CSQ president, and Heidi Yetman, APEQ-QPAT president

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the school support staff is sent to the frontlines when the situation becomes perilous in education. It's urgent to protect their physical integrity by providing, immediately, access to PCR tests and N95 masks if they ask for them. This, for all of the support staff on the frontlines, in specialized schools and in essential services daycares." – Éric Pronovost, FPSS-CSQ president

"We wish for a return in person as quickly as possible, as much for students as for the personnel, but this return must happen in a context that will be as safe as possible. The indecision, confusion and improvisation create a lack of adhesion and generate anxiety, which are harmful to all." – Jacques Landry, FPPE-CSQ president

"Since distance learning isn't a panacea, to consider a return in person, let's plan right away a return in class protocol that is safe and tightened." – Stéphane Lapointe, FPEP-CSQ president

