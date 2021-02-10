Venterra Realty Recognized By Freddie Mac As An Optigo® 2021 Select Sponsor

Venterra Realty earns Freddie Mac designation for consistent performance and value as a multi-family borrower

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra Realty has been recognized by Freddie Mac as an Optigo® 2021 Select Sponsor.

The Freddie Mac Select Sponsor program is a highly coveted designation, recognizing sponsors with a successful track record and alignment with Freddie Mac's mission to provide liquidity, stability, and affordability to the U.S. housing market with an emphasis on securing housing for low- and moderate-income families. Specific to Venterra, the designation honors the company's consistent performance and value as a multi-family borrower.

For Venterra Realty, the tangible benefits of being named an Optigo® 2021 Select Sponsor include: access to proprietary research as well as best-in-class pricing (in terms of interest rate spreads) and streamlined underwriting and document review, which will result in quicker execution of loan approvals.

"We are pleased and honored to qualify as a Freddie Mac Optigo® 2021 Select Sponsor," said Dror Goldberg, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions at Venterra Realty. "One of our core values at Venterra is unparalleled service excellence, with the goal of producing the highest standard of service in our industry. While there is always room for improvement, recognitions like these provide reassurance that our focus and efforts are directed in the proper avenues – in this case, to provide best-in-service loan approval processes to our investors," added John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

The Venterra acquisition teams' far-reaching set of contacts, great reputation, and wealth of experience in the industry resulted in the achievement of Select Sponsor Status through this program. "This designation speaks to the performance and dedication of our acquisition team, and our consistently strong operations. It's also indicative of the strength of relationships we foster with our lenders," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Freddie Mac's Optigo® designation was launched in 2019 with the intention to capture the Freddie Mac Multifamily ethos of providing customers with optimal solutions and going further to meet their needs. Freddie Mac is the largest multi-family financing lender in the country, and together with Fannie Mae, accounts for an approximate 38% market share in multi-family loan origination.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 64 apartment communities in 11 major US cities that provide housing to over 33,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed more than $6.4 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets with more than 18,000 units valued at over $3 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

