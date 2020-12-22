Venterra Realty Partners with SmartRent to Expand Self-Guided Tour Options

"Self-Guided Tours are a necessity in this environment," said Stephanie Gonzalez, Vice President of Property and Customer Innovation at Venterra Realty. "The space and opportunity for a future resident to be able to arrive at a community, scan a QR code, select the apartment type they want to tour, and take the tour independent of the office staff sets everyone up for success. We are meeting the needs and wants of our customers and creating the personalized experience Venterra is known for."

SmartRent's Self-Guided Tour option offers a convenient alternative for renters with busy lifestyles who want to see a space before they rent. And, with the pandemic still resulting in social distancing requirements, self-guided tour options are more popular than ever.

The multi-family industry has lagged behind the single-family home industry in Self-Guided Tours. Complications such as common areas and access gates often present challenges in apartment communities that single family homes do not have. Together, SmartRent and Venterra are offering solutions to renters. "Meeting the needs of our customers is a top priority. We strive to provide the latest innovations and products to accommodate their preferences," said Venterra CEO John Foresi. "Offering Self-Guided Tours puts Venterra on the cutting edge of technology in the multi-family industry," added Venterra Chairman Andrew Stewart.

SmartRent and Venterra agree that Self-Guided Tours will become the norm, even after the pandemic has subsided. For many renters, the ability to now take a Self-Guided Tour makes it possible for them to find their dream apartment without taking unnecessary risk.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.

Above Venterra

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 62 apartment communities in 11 major US cities that provide housing to over 33,000 people and 11,000 pets. The organization has completed more than $6.4 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $3 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Gonzalez

Vice President of Property and Customer Innovations, Venterra Realty

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty

Related Links

http://venterraliving.com

