Venterra Realty Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces ™ for Today's Youth by The Great Place to Work ® Institute

The Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth award is based on an analysis of confidential responses from more than 130,000 current employees in Canada, representing a half million individuals employed at over 600 companies. The results of last year's survey led Venterra's Canada office to become "Certified" by the Great Place to Work® Institute and eligible to be a winner of this prestigious award. The survey showed that 94% of team members feel that Venterra is a great place to work, as compared to just 60% at the average Canadian workplace, helping earn Venterra a spot on the prestigious Best Workplaces™ in Canada list earlier this year. Given that hundreds of organizations were surveyed and that this was the first time Venterra's Canada office had utilized the Great Place to Work® Institute platform, the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth recognition represents another significant achievement for the company.

In addition to meeting the institute's "Certified" standard, eligibility for the award required that at least 30% of the team fall into the Millennial or younger demographic, and a minimum of a 90% positive response to the statement "I am treated fairly regardless of my age." In the case of Venterra's Canadian team members, a full 96% of participating team members agreed with the statement.

"We're thrilled that our first Canadian Great Place to Work® survey has resulted in multiple recognitions from such a respected institution," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "With Millennials accounting for the largest percentage of the Canadian workforce, it's exciting to be named on the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth list – especially knowing we can attribute the recognition to direct feedback from Venterra colleagues. This award, in combination with our Best Workplaces™ in Canada recognition, is an indicator that our colleagues and leaders have created the type of workplace and culture that appeals to a wide diversity of Canadian talent."

"It's an honor for Venterra's unique company culture to continually be recognized based on feedback from our team members," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "It is our goal to offer meaningful employment opportunities that push for career growth. We are fortunate to have a team comprised of motivated individuals. Their ongoing passion for creating amazing experiences for their fellow colleagues is truly remarkable."

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth award is Venterra's 16th recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Visit Venterra's Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles to find out more about their survey results and to see their previous GPTW awards. Venterra has actioned 2021 survey results to further improve the experience of their team members and, to continue gathering insights, will be launching their 2022 survey later this month.

About Venterra Realty

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 66 communities and more than 19,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 13,000 pets. The organization has completed $9.5 billion Cdn in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $5.0 billion Cdn. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth Award

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, at least 30% of their employees must fit the Millennial or younger demographics and they must have minimum 90% positive response to the statement "I am treated fairly regardless of my age". We determined the BEST based the overall Trust Index score from the youth working in the organization.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find u on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

