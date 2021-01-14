Venterra Realty Named A Glassdoor 2021 Best Places To Work Winner

For a third time, Venterra Realty's employee reviews on Glassdoor have resulted in Venterra being recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Small & Medium Company category.

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra has been selected again for a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, honoring the 2021 Best Places to Work. This is the third time that Venterra has won this accolade in the Small & Medium Company category.

The Employees' Choice Award, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor. Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination or application process, instead, it's entirely based on the feedback our employees have voluntarily and anonymously shared on Glassdoor. Importantly, this means that every US company with a presence on the site is considered for this accolade which makes the recognition so meaningful.

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, in addition to the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance.

Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. This popularity allows more candidates to see what it's like to work for Venterra from Venterra Realty's Glassdoor profile, helping attract the right people to join the team. Recent reviews on the site have included feedback such as "Venterra really cares about employees," "I've grown as a person and professional," and "integrity and kindness run rampant."

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

"The quality and efforts of our people are what creates the fabric of our amazing work environment for the benefit of all team members. We are so grateful," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart . Venterra CEO, John Foresi , added, "This recognition is also a great tribute to the many Venterra leaders who embrace our Corporate Values and Employer Promises , which are the foundation of our culture and, ultimately, our long-term success."

For methodology and the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with 63 properties across 11 major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 32,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home." Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Mollie Witt

Phone: 281-822-9126

Email: [email protected]

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.



Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty

