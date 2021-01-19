Venterra Realty Announces Work from Home Solutions in Apartment Homes

– Venterra's property portfolio includes 34 communities with dedicated home offices, lofts, flex spaces, or built-in desks –

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Working remotely is not a novel concept, but COVID-19 kick-started a working from home wave that has yet to crash. Companies, employees, and educational institutions around the globe are interacting virtually and digitally to keep business booming and students learning.

According to Stanford Economist Nicholas Bloom, 42% of the U.S. labor force is currently working from home full-time. 33% are not working and the remaining 25% are working on-site, which means that almost twice as many employees are working from home as those who go into an office. By sheer numbers alone, the United States is now a work from home economy.

Venterra Realty Management Company, Inc. offers workspace solutions in apartment homes, providing residents additional work from home options as the pandemic-propelled working from home wave continues into 2021.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the home transformed into an office and a classroom virtually overnight as employees transitioned to work from home and students pivoted to online learning," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "With many businesses planning to continue this trend into the new year and some even making it permanent, we are pleased to be able to make the transition easier for our residents."

Finding an apartment that offers a home office, loft, or built-in desk is easy with the "Feature Filters" on Venterra's property pages which can be accessed by first searching desired cities on Venterra's Community Search page.

Bloom's research further explained that the shift in work culture is also helping to lift the stigma associated with working from home prior to COVID-19 as employees become more experienced in this virtual environment and master video conferencing. Some employees even received stipends from their companies to outfit their at-home workspace with furniture, tools, and technology.

"The kitchen table and couch just aren't conducive for proper productivity," added Andrew Stewart, Chairman of Venterra Realty. "Venterra's extensive property portfolio includes 34 communities with work from home floor plans that feature dedicated home offices, lofts, flex spaces, or built-in desks, and our smartly configured apartment homes help ensure that our residents' living spaces are sized for success."

The benefits of working from home, for both employers and employees, continue to come to light with increased employee productivity and retention, the attraction of new talent, improved mental health and environmental benefits. Venterra is such a strong proponent of the work from home environment that it transitioned the majority of its Houston staff to work remotely.

New residents joining a Venterra community receive a 30-Day Live It. Love It. Guarantee™ so if they are not completely satisfied with their apartment for any reason, including their work from home space, they can move out within the first 30 days. Plus, with Venterra's SmartLeasing program, prospective residents do not have to pay to apply for an apartment and will only pay once they are approved and reserve a move-in date. Existing residents who need more space or a change in scenery can easily transfer from one apartment to another—within their current community or to another Venterra community.

The rental and real estate markets will continue to transform throughout 2021, and Venterra is continuously innovating to help people make the move that's best for them. Visit Venterra's communities to further explore additional work from home options.

