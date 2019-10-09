VENNGO Launches WorkPerks for small and medium-sized businesses

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Venngo officially announced the launch of its WorkPerks program specifically tailored for small to medium-sized businesses.

WorkPerks is a fully managed perk program used by leading organizations to elevate the employee experience.

The unique employee benefit program comprises of thousands of exclusive discounts from famous brands and local stores across Canada. These offers are redeemable online as well as in-store at over 12,000 locations.

WorkPerks will now provide growing businesses with an edge to compete for talent through a benefit program that's typically not available to employees of smaller entities.

"Venngo is a pioneer of private group discount programs. We are really excited about what this product extension means to the community of growing businesses in the Canadian market. Since our early days, we've been committed to helping small businesses and this comes as a natural progression of that mindset," said Tom De Iulis, SVP of Strategy & Product at Venngo.

The new Venngo program has also been offered to CIBC business clients, since May, in coordination with the launch of CIBC SmartBankingTM for Business, a digital solution that gives business owners a comprehensive view of their company's finances, including integrated banking, accounting and payroll insights.

"CIBC is focused on providing solutions that help make managing a business easier while freeing up time for other valuable activities. By working with Venngo, we are helping small and medium-sized businesses to extend their reach and distribution with Venngo's membership," says Andrew Turnbull, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking at CIBC. "CIBC has worked with Venngo for many years and we are excited to provide our clients with innovative ways to help grow their business and build employee engagement."

About Venngo

Venngo is Canada's most recognized and North America's largest provider of private group discount programs. Proudly Canadian, we are pioneers in the employee benefit industry for over 20 years.

Fully managed and custom-curated, our perk programs comprise of exciting and desirable discounts from famous brands and local stores that are redeemable in-store and online. Offered on an intuitive digital platform, machine-learning enabled and accessible anytime and anywhere.

The WorkPerks small business program can be accessed at https://workperks.venngo.com/

