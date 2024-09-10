Vendasta Welcomes Sanjay Manchanda as New Chief Marketing Officer

Vendasta strengthens its executive team with the appointment of seasoned marketing leader, Sanjay Manchanda, as Chief Marketing Officer.

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Vendasta, a leading provider of end-to-end digital solutions for B2B companies, is thrilled to welcome Sanjay Manchanda as its Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of experience in marketing leadership, product management, and general management, Sanjay brings extensive expertise in brand development, go-to-market (GTM) strategy, demand generation, and positioning. He most recently served as CMO at Chargebee.

Sanjay Manchanda joins Vendasta with a distinguished background in key marketing roles at Box, where he served as GM and VP of Product Marketing, and at Microsoft, where he led Office 365 product marketing for mid-market and enterprise sectors. His proven ability to build high-performing teams and execute successful go-to-market strategies aligns seamlessly with Vendasta's mission to empower digital agencies and SMBs with innovative solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to have Sanjay Manchanda join the Vendasta team," said Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta. "His extensive experience at Microsoft and his deep understanding of both B2B and B2C markets make him an ideal fit for our team. Sanjay's leadership will be pivotal in accelerating our mission to make technology easy, accessible, and affordable for businesses. As we continue to grow and expand, I am confident that Sanjay will play a key role in driving our success in new markets and enhancing our narrative."

In his new role, Sanjay will spearhead Vendasta's global marketing initiatives, driving the company's market presence and delivering exceptional value to its partners and clients. His track record of scaling marketing operations, shaping industry categories, and fostering innovation will be instrumental as Vendasta enters its next growth phase.

"I am honored to join Vendasta at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Sanjay Manchanda. "I look forward to collaborating with Brendan King and the team to build on the strong foundation in place and to drive the next chapter of Vendasta's growth through impactful marketing strategies that resonate with our global audience."

Sanjay's appointment represents a significant milestone for Vendasta as it continues to expand its reach and impact. With his expertise and leadership, Vendasta is well-positioned to achieve new heights and deliver exceptional value to customers and partners worldwide.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past three years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, and employs over 700 people around the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

