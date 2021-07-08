Venator Capital IPOs Founding Strategy as 'Liquid Alternative'

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Venator Capital Management Ltd. ("Venator") is proud to announce the launch of the Venator Founders Alternative Fund (the "Fund"), by way of an initial public offering as a liquid alternative mutual fund. The Fund will mirror Venator's index beating, founding strategy, the Venator Founders Fund, which has been offered for over 15 years and remains available to accredited investors by way of Offering Memorandum.

The Fund is an actively managed, North American equity long/short mandate which strives to capitalize on exceptional investment opportunities in the capital markets. The Fund focuses on business fundamentals with a bottom-up strategy and a philosophy that great investment opportunities can make money in any market environment. Proprietary screening tools are utilized to uncover potential opportunities, which is then followed by a fundamental due diligence process, to help identify truly great public market investment opportunities. The portfolio tends to often hold several under-followed businesses from across North America.

The Fund will have weekly liquidity and carry a Medium risk rating.

The Fund continues to be managed by Brandon Osten, CFA and Stephen Andersons, CFA.

For more information, please visit https://venator.ca/funds-profile/founders-alternative-fund/ or contact your investment advisor.

About Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Founded in 2005, Venator Capital Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based investment firm that strives to consistently generate superior, risk-adjusted returns across its various Funds. Latin for 'hunter', Venator employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach to identify and invest in under-valued, and often under-followed, businesses across North America. Using equity long/short and fixed income investment strategies, the Venator Funds have significantly outperformed North American equity and credit markets, with less risk and volatility, from inception. Venator is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other expenses all may be associated with investing in any of the Venator Alternative Mutual Funds. Please read the simplified prospectus, annual information form and Fund Facts relating to each Alternative Mutual Fund before investing. The indicated rates of return of the Venator Alternative Mutual Funds are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Steve Andersons, CFA, President, Venator Capital Management Ltd., 416.607.6032.

