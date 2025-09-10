Venator Capital Management Announces Risk Rating Change for the Venator Ascendant Alternative Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Venator Capital Management today announced changes to the risk rating of the Venator Ascendant Alternative Fund.

Venator reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following alternative mutual fund will change as outlined below. The changes will be effective September 10, 2025.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Venator Ascendant Alternative Fund Medium to high Medium

About Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based investment firm, founded in 2005, that strives to generate superior, risk-adjusted returns across its equity long/short, fixed income and quantitative Funds. Venator is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. For more information about Venator Capital Management Ltd. and our family of funds please visit venator.ca.

SOURCE Venator Capital Management Ltd.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Stephen Andersons, Venator Capital Management Ltd., [email protected], (416) 607-6032