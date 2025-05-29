Unitholders of Venator Founders Alternative Fund Approve Change of the Investment Objective and the Name of the Fund

TORONTO , May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Venator Founders Alternative Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 29, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. The resolution to change the investment objective of the Fund and the associated changes of name, currency and the investment strategies of the Fund and other conforming changes voted upon are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2024 which is available at https://venator.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2025-Venator-VFAF-Management-Information-Circular.pdf.

A total of 815,338.6433 units of the Fund were represented, being 50.38% of the Fund's issued and outstanding units as at the record date. Unitholders voted in favour of the matter brought before the Special Meeting, and the specific voting results were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Change the Investment Objective

and associated changes 815,338.6433 100 % 0 0 %

We are pleased with the support received from our unitholders and look forward to implementing the new objective and strategy once we receive final approval from the OSC.

About Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based investment firm, founded in 2005, that strives to generate superior, risk-adjusted returns across its equity long/short, fixed income and quantitative Funds. Venator is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer. For more information about Venator Capital Management Ltd. and our family of funds please visit venator.ca.

