Venator Capital IPOs Flagship Fund as 'Liquid Alternative'

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Venator Capital Management Ltd. ("Venator") is proud to announce that it has launched its first liquid alternative mutual fund by way of an initial public offering for its flagship fund, Venator Alternative Income Fund (formerly Venator Income Fund) (the "Fund"). The Fund originally launched in August 2008 and prior to January 2020 was only available to accredited investors. The performance of the Fund's Class F Units as of January 31, 2020 is as follows:

1-Year: 7.1%

3-Year: 5.5%

5-Year: 4.7%

10-Year: 9.2%

Venator Alternative Income Fund is an actively managed, North American yield mandate that strives to generate capital growth, with relatively low volatility and an emphasis on capital preservation. The Fund invests primarily in short-dated high yield and convertible bonds and aims to provide investors with better downside protection and risk-adjusted returns as compared to traditional fixed income funds.

The Fund continues to be managed by Brandon Osten, CFA; Jeff Parks, CFA; and Stephen Andersons, CFA.

For more information, please visit https://venator.ca/funds-profile/alt-income-fund/ or contact your investment advisor.

About Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Founded in 2005, Venator Capital Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based investment firm that strives to consistently generate superior, risk-adjusted returns across its various Funds. Latin for 'hunter', Venator employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach to identify and invest in under-valued, and often under-followed, businesses across North America. Using equity long/short and fixed income investment strategies, the Venator Funds have significantly outperformed North American equity and credit markets, with less risk and volatility, from inception. Venator is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other expenses all may be associated with investing in any of the Venator Alternative Mutual Funds. Please read the prospectus and Fund Facts relating to each Alternative Mutual Fund before investing. The indicated rates of return of the Venator Alternative Mutual Funds are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions, and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Steve Andersons, CFA, President, Venator Capital Management Ltd., 416.607.6032

