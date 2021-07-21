Vena Releases Best Practice FP&A and CPM Solution To Help SaaS Companies Power Growth

Vena for SaaS is the ultimate planning foundation, made up of templates, data models, connectors and business logic to help SaaS businesses stay agile, connected and informed

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced the release of Vena for SaaS, a pre-configured solution built to help SaaS companies power business-wide planning through every stage of growth.

The SaaS industry continues to experience rapid growth and change with no signs of slowing down, making the ability to drive agile and informed decisions about how to invest in the business critical for success. However, planning processes plagued by disconnected spreadsheets, disparate data systems and endless rounds of manual updating can lead to inefficiencies, errors and lost time. From managing cash and analyzing profitability to sales pipeline planning, day-to-day operational planning and forecasting growth hires and investments, Vena for SaaS enables business-wide planning that connects companies to the critical early indicators and KPIs you need to drive resilience, agility and executional alignment in your financial and operational planning.

Vena for SaaS combines industry best practices for FP&A and corporate performance management (CPM) with the Vena Growth Engine, connecting dots across the business to power agile revenue planning, workforce planning, driver-based budgeting, real-time reporting, analysis and more with automation, data integration and a native Excel interface.

"As a SaaS company ourselves, we understand the business model," said Rishi Grover, Chief Solutions Architect at Vena. "Our expertise coupled with the power of the Vena Growth Engine has allowed us to build an industry best practice solution tailor-made to support SaaS companies through every stage of growth—whether you're looking to secure additional investment or aiming to go public. Not only that, you can get up and running in weeks, not months with pre-configured connectors, data models and business logic."

Vena for SaaS combines the familiarity and flexibility of a native Excel interface with collaborative workflows, audit trails, secure preloaded templates, multi-dimensional modeling and analysis capabilities and a central database that automatically integrates data from financial, CRM, ERP and HRIS systems. SaaS companies can easily track the growth metrics that matter most—such as ARR/MRR, expansion, churn and LTV to CAC ratios. Plus, with interactive visualizations and business intelligence capabilities, you can share instant insights with your board, employees and investors to influence informed decision making and growth at every stage of the planning and reporting cycle.

"Vena gives us the freedom to envision what our own growth looks like," said Kristina Bittorf, FP&A Senior Manager at Sprout Social, a social media management solution. "We don't have to fit into a 'box' or conform to a rigid reporting structure at all. It's allowed us to get creative with how we look at the business so we can answer the tough questions and really help the company succeed."

