Velocity Trade, in partnership with DeltaCap Partners Inc., establishes Velocity Capital Partners to deepen presence in Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade" or "VTC"), a TMX member and the Canadian regulated subsidiary of Velocity Trade Holdings Ltd. ("VTH"), a leading global diversified financial services firm, is pleased to announce the formation of a new platform, Velocity Capital Partners ("VCP"), for the purposes of gaining an enhanced global presence in Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets. Two seasoned and well-known capital markets executives, Mike Demeter and Niall Glynn, have recently joined VCP. Mike Demeter has joined VCP as Managing Partner and Head of Institutional Sales. Niall Glynn has joined VCP as Partner, Institutional Sales.

VCP's objectives are complementary to Velocity Trade's existing research business, as well as its global equity, foreign exchange, futures and physical commodity trading franchises. With over 1,500 institutional and corporate clients globally, Velocity has offices in Canada (Toronto, Montreal, Calgary), Caribbean (Bridgetown), UK (London), Europe (Amsterdam), Africa (Cape Town and Johannesburg), Middle East (Dubai), Southeast Asia (Singapore) and Australia and Oceania (Sydney and Auckland).

Based in Canada, VCP's focus will be on resource verticals, namely Energy and Mining. Its mission is (1) to deliver premium, proprietary investment opportunities in partnership with DeltaCap Partners Inc. ("DeltaCap") and (2) to leverage unique, local, and global access to institutional investors to deliver differentiated and diversified opportunities for capital formation. VCP will utilize Velocity's international footprint and regulatory framework to expand its capabilities and to provide corporate clients with comprehensive access to both domestic and international institutional capital. In addition, VCP will have access to the US expertise of Wedbush Securities Inc, an affiliate of Wedbush Financial Services, and VTH's largest shareholder.

VCP's partnership with DeltaCap, a resource-focused merchant bank, further enables delivery of its ambitious and rapid growth objectives.

"The principals at DeltaCap and Mike Demeter have been known to the Velocity team for many years. Long ago, we identified that their exceptional talent, deep relationships, and strong reputations would marry well with both our Canadian and global platforms. We are thrilled to partner with DeltaCap, to have Mike and Niall join our team and to launch VCP. This is the first step towards our goal of building a global Capital Markets boutique that will complement our global equity, forex and commodity trading platforms," said Simon Grayson, CEO of Velocity Trade.

Mike Demeter added, "In partnering with DeltaCap and by leveraging Velocity Trade's market expertise and trading platforms alongside our teams' skills and experience, we will solve for an inherent and acute need for capital for resource companies through the delivery of access to unique pools of capital. Together, with DeltaCap, we will continue to build on our histories of growth and profitability, while maintaining focus on delivering exceptional value to our corporate and institutional investor clients."

About Velocity

Through its global network of wholly owned regulated and registered subsidiary companies, Velocity provides corporate and institutional clients competitive execution and custody services in a multitude of global over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange listed markets. Velocity offers services in a broad range of markets, including: (i) foreign exchange hedging, trading, settlement and prime of prime; (ii) global equity, fixed income, funds, structured products; and (iii) corporate finance and advisory. Velocity has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bridgetown, Sydney, Singapore, Dubai and Auckland.

About DeltaCap Partners Inc.

DeltaCap Partners Inc. ("DeltaCap") is a merchant bank based in Toronto, Canada. DeltaCap has two practices: proprietary investments and advisory services. Leveraging over 50 years of collective experience in capital markets and corporate finance as well as a deep and broad network of innovative founders and senior professionals in capital markets, corporate finance, venture capital and private equity, DeltaCap is positioned in the centre of highly unique and exclusive deal-flow. Investing its own capital, its mission is to generate and to develop exceptional risk-adjusted returns by partnering capital and advisory services with innovative founders and world-class assets.

About Wedbush Financial Services

Wedbush Financial Services is a diversified financial services holding company. Its primary subsidiary, Wedbush Securities, which was founded in 1955, has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing its clients, both private and institutional clients, with a wide range of securities brokerage and processing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on bespoke client service and the utilization of advanced technology.

