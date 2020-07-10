Velan Announces Election of Directors
Jul 10, 2020, 18:32 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 9, 2020 in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
|
% withheld
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
78,755,672
|
97.61%
|
1,928,320
|
2.39%
|
Yves Leduc
|
elected
|
80,271,275
|
99.49%
|
412,717
|
0.51%
|
William Sheffield
|
elected
|
78,937,758
|
97.84%
|
1,746,234
|
2.16%
|
Dahra Granovsky
|
elected
|
79,298,092
|
98.28%
|
1,385,900
|
1.72%
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
79,267,492
|
98.24%
|
1,416,500
|
1.76%
|
Jacques Latendresse
|
elected
|
78,940,258
|
97.84%
|
1,743,734
|
2.16%
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
78,760,706
|
97.62%
|
1,923,286
|
2.38%
|
Ivan Velan
|
elected
|
78,747,395
|
97.60%
|
1,936,597
|
2.40%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
For further information: please contact Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635, Web: www.velan.com