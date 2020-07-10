Velan Announces Election of Directors

Velan Inc.

Jul 10, 2020, 18:32 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 9, 2020 in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Tom Velan

elected

78,755,672

97.61%

1,928,320

2.39%

Yves Leduc

elected

80,271,275

99.49%

412,717

0.51%

William Sheffield

elected

78,937,758

97.84%

1,746,234

2.16%

Dahra Granovsky

elected

79,298,092

98.28%

1,385,900

1.72%

James A. Mannebach

elected

79,267,492

98.24%

1,416,500

1.76%

Jacques Latendresse

elected

78,940,258

97.84%

1,743,734

2.16%

Robert Velan

elected

78,760,706

97.62%

1,923,286

2.38%

Ivan Velan

elected

78,747,395

97.60%

1,936,597

2.40%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information: please contact Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635, Web: www.velan.com

