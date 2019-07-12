Velan Announces Election of Directors Français
Jul 12, 2019, 13:56 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 29, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2019 in Montreal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
|
% withheld
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
78,904,287
|
96.61%
|
2,772,683
|
3.39%
|
William Sheffield
|
elected
|
78,797,533
|
96.47%
|
2,879,437
|
3.53%
|
Jacques Latendresse
|
elected
|
78,800,233
|
96.48%
|
2,876,737
|
3.52%
|
Yves Leduc
|
elected
|
78,578,053
|
96.21%
|
3,098,917
|
3.79%
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
79,127,267
|
96.88%
|
2,549,703
|
3.12%
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
78,904,237
|
96.61%
|
2,772,733
|
3.39%
|
Dahra Granovsky
|
elected
|
79,125,717
|
96.88%
|
2,551,253
|
3.12%
Peter Velan was nominated but not elected.
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Web: www.velan.com
SOURCE Velan Inc.
For further information: Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635
Share this article