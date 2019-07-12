Velan Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Velan Inc.

Jul 12, 2019, 13:56 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 29, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2019 in Montreal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Tom Velan

elected

78,904,287

96.61%

2,772,683

3.39%

William Sheffield

elected

78,797,533

96.47%

2,879,437

3.53%

Jacques Latendresse

elected

78,800,233

96.48%

2,876,737

3.52%

Yves Leduc

elected

78,578,053

96.21%

3,098,917

3.79%

James A. Mannebach

elected

79,127,267

96.88%

2,549,703

3.12%

Robert Velan

elected

78,904,237

96.61%

2,772,733

3.39%

Dahra Granovsky

elected

79,125,717

96.88%

2,551,253

3.12%

Peter Velan was nominated but not elected.

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Web:  www.velan.com

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information: Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635

Organization Profile

Velan Inc.

You just read:

Velan Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Velan Inc.

Jul 12, 2019, 13:56 ET