Velan Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 29, 2019 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2019 in Montreal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Tom Velan elected 78,904,287 96.61% 2,772,683 3.39% William Sheffield elected 78,797,533 96.47% 2,879,437 3.53% Jacques Latendresse elected 78,800,233 96.48% 2,876,737 3.52% Yves Leduc elected 78,578,053 96.21% 3,098,917 3.79% James A. Mannebach elected 79,127,267 96.88% 2,549,703 3.12% Robert Velan elected 78,904,237 96.61% 2,772,733 3.39% Dahra Granovsky elected 79,125,717 96.88% 2,551,253 3.12%

Peter Velan was nominated but not elected.

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Web: www.velan.com

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information: Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635