VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Jul 11, 2024, 19:24 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 16, 2024, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2024, in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
% against
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
80,607,770
|
99.78 %
|
175,957
|
0.22 %
|
Suzanne Blanchet
|
elected
|
80,713,046
|
99.91 %
|
70,681
|
0.09 %
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
elected
|
80,714,696
|
99,91 %
|
69,031
|
0.09 %
|
Edward Kernaghan
|
elected
|
80,767,191
|
99.98 %
|
16,536
|
0.02 %
|
Ivan Velan
|
elected
|
80,596,489
|
99.77 %
|
187,238
|
0.23 %
|
Peter Velan
|
elected
|
80,596,289
|
99.77 %
|
187,438
|
0.23 %
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
80,610,175
|
99.79 %
|
173,552
|
0.21 %
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
80,601,175
|
99.77 %
|
182,552
|
0.23 %
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).
SOURCE Velan Inc.
For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430
