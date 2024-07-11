VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 16, 2024, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2024, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

against % against James A. Mannebach elected 80,607,770 99.78 % 175,957 0.22 % Suzanne Blanchet elected 80,713,046 99.91 % 70,681 0.09 % Daniel Desjardins elected 80,714,696 99,91 % 69,031 0.09 % Edward Kernaghan elected 80,767,191 99.98 % 16,536 0.02 % Ivan Velan elected 80,596,489 99.77 % 187,238 0.23 % Peter Velan elected 80,596,289 99.77 % 187,438 0.23 % Robert Velan elected 80,610,175 99.79 % 173,552 0.21 % Tom Velan elected 80,601,175 99.77 % 182,552 0.23 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430