VELAN ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 16, 2024, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 11, 2024, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
against

% against

James A. Mannebach

elected

80,607,770

99.78 %

175,957

0.22 %

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

80,713,046

99.91 %

70,681

0.09 %

Daniel Desjardins

elected

80,714,696

99,91 %

69,031

0.09 %

Edward Kernaghan

elected

80,767,191

99.98 %

16,536

0.02 %

Ivan Velan

elected

80,596,489

99.77 %

187,238

0.23 %

Peter Velan

elected

80,596,289

99.77 %

187,438

0.23 %

Robert Velan

elected

80,610,175

99.79 %

173,552

0.21 %

Tom Velan

elected

80,601,175

99.77 %

182,552

0.23 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

For further information please contact: Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tel: (438) 817-4430

