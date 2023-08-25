MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated July 6, 2023, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on August 25, 2023, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes against % against James A. Mannebach elected 81,021,402 99.94 % 50,681 0.06 % Suzanne Blanchet elected 81,014,002 99.93 % 58,081 0.07 % Bruno Carbonaro elected 80,660,588 99.49 % 411,495 0.51 % Dahra Granovsky elected 80,714,602 99.56 % 357,481 0.44 % Edward Kernaghan elected 81,021,402 99.94 % 50,681 0.06 % Ivan Velan elected 80,667,288 99.50 % 404,795 0.50 % Peter Velan elected 80,632,088 99.46 % 439,995 0.54 % Robert Velan elected 80,632,088 99.46 % 439,995 0.54 % Tom Velan elected 80,632,088 99.46 % 439,995 0.54 %



The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

SOURCE Velan Inc.

For further information: Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tel: (438) 817-7593 or Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer Tel: (438) 817-4430