25 Aug, 2023, 17:25 ET

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated July 6, 2023, was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on August 25, 2023, in Montréal, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

Director Nominee

Outcome 

Votes for

% for

Votes 

against

% against

James A. Mannebach

elected

81,021,402

99.94 %

50,681

0.06 %

Suzanne Blanchet

elected

81,014,002

99.93 %

58,081

0.07 %

Bruno Carbonaro

elected

80,660,588

99.49 %

411,495

0.51 %

Dahra Granovsky

elected

80,714,602

99.56 %

357,481

0.44 %

Edward Kernaghan

elected

81,021,402

99.94 %

50,681

0.06 %

Ivan Velan

elected

80,667,288

99.50 %

404,795

0.50 %

Peter Velan

elected

80,632,088

99.46 %

439,995

0.54 %

Robert Velan

elected

80,632,088

99.46 %

439,995

0.54 %

Tom Velan

elected

80,632,088

99.46 %

439,995

0.54 %


The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/).

For further information: Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President, Tel: (438) 817-7593 or Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer Tel: (438) 817-4430

