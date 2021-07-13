Velan Announces Election of Directors Français
Jul 13, 2021, 21:29 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 23, 2021 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 13, 2021 in Montréal, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
% withheld
|
James A. Mannebach
|
elected
|
80,264,108
|
99.90%
|
84,035
|
0.10%
|
Suzanne Blanchet
|
elected
|
80,333,388
|
99.98%
|
14,755
|
0.02%
|
Dahra Granovsky
|
elected
|
80,297,473
|
99.94%
|
50,670
|
0.06%
|
Edward Kernaghan
|
elected
|
80,201,786
|
99.82%
|
146,357
|
0.18%
|
Yves Leduc
|
elected
|
80,338,488
|
99.99%
|
9,655
|
0.01%
|
Robert Raich
|
elected
|
80,337,123
|
99.99%
|
11,020
|
0.01%
|
William Sheffield
|
elected
|
80,124,708
|
99.72%
|
223,435
|
0.28%
|
Ivan Velan
|
elected
|
80,334,223
|
99.98%
|
13,920
|
0.02%
|
Robert Velan
|
elected
|
80,336,023
|
99.98%
|
12,120
|
0.02%
|
Tom Velan
|
elected
|
80,336,023
|
99.98%
|
12,120
|
0.02%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
For further information: Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer or Benoit Alain, CFO or John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance, Tel: (514) 748-7743, Fax: (514) 748-8635, Web: www.velan.com
