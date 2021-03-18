Vejii Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Marketing Agency, Strawhouse

Leading North American Agency, Strawhouse, has generated over 600 million in GMV for its online partners across the globe

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a digital marketing agreement with an industry-leading marketing agency, Strawhouse Inc. ("Strawhouse").

Strawhouse scales customer acquisition and top-line revenue for high-growth companies. It has accelerated its partners' growth in eCommerce categories such as health, wellness & better-for-you food. Over the past seven years, its teams have managed over 100 million dollars in digital media spend for dozens of North America's fastest-growing consumer brands. In 2016 Strawhouse pioneered direct-response video ads on Facebook, leading media spend globally. Strawhouse will enable Vejii to dramatically speed up its marketing innovation and scale rapidly.

"The founders of Vejii have put together a terrific brand and leadership team; they have shown that they can execute, and we are excited to further accelerate their growth," Said Jason Kryski, CEO of Strawhouse. "The shift to shopping online for everyday consumer goods was inevitable, the impact of the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the consumer buying behaviour shift to online platforms like Vejii."

In 2017, e-commerce was responsible for $2.3 trillion in sales globally, which is expected to nearly double to $4.5 trillion by 2021. In the U.S. alone, online shopping already accounts for 10% of retail sales and is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of 15%.[1] As the need for convenience becomes more prominent for consumers, over 75% of consumers are shopping online at least once a month. [2]

"As we expand into new markets, having a strong partnership with Strawhouse will allow us to scale much more rapidly using tested methodologies based on data-derived insights," Said Kory Zelickson CEO of Vejii. "Strawhouse has a proven track record of scaling e-commerce businesses, so having them as part of our ongoing digital growth strategy will allow our team to continue to focus on providing the best possible customer experience."

Strawhouse leverages leading marketing science, machine-learning, automation, and best-in-class software practices to generate powerful and forward-looking market insights. Strawhouse has successfully generated over 600 million in GMV for its brand partners.

About Strawhouse

Strawhouse is a collective of marketers, creators, technologists, and divergent thinkers. Through a mix of proprietary data, human talent, in-house software, and financial resources we're changing the way brands think about scaling eCommerce growth. In the face of pressures and challenges of a high-growth, deadline-driven business environment, we remain a diverse, result-driven, no-ego team. We not only encourage new ideas but require them to thrive.

https://strawhouse.com/

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("Vejii"), headquartered in Kelowna, B.C., owns and operates ShopVejii.com in the U.S. through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc. Vejii offers a unique online platform that provides easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Its Vejii Express feature offers two-day shipping on its most popular products throughout the U.S. Vejii's platform leverages technology to provide customers with smart lists, easy reordering and subscription programs. The platform also uses AI to continuously improve the customer experience. Learn more: https://shopvejii.com/

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below: VejiiHoldings.com

