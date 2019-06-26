Vehicle Manufacturers Support Environmental and Consumer Benefits of Aligning Canada-U.S. National Vehicle GHG Emissions Standards

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Member companies of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) remain committed to making continued progress on fleet fuel economy and GHG emissions, while offering products consumers are demanding. Canada needs to continue to align with a single national standard with the United States given the highly integrated and long lead development nature of the automotive industry. The CVMA recognizes that the Canadian Government will conduct a detailed, data driven mid-term technical review on vehicle fleet GHG emissions before finalizing regulations. CVMA will continue to be engaged as the process unfolds and will support a fact-based review of the market that will result in a standard that reflects the safety impacts of new vehicle technology and achieves year-over-year improvements.

"Having worked so hard toward a new North American trade agreement that supports our highly integrated economies, Canada needs to ensure key national regulatory standards remain aligned with the United States so that the auto sector can deliver vehicles to Canadian consumers with continuing environmental improvements at affordable costs," said CVMA President Mark Nantais.

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada, Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members account for more than 50% of vehicles produced in Canada, operate 5 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 130,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 500,000 across the country.

