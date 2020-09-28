Vegaste Technologies Corp. to offer Odacité products in newly launched plant-based cosmetics section of online store

The addition allows PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, to further expand its category verticals, which includes or will soon include plant-based vitamins and supplements from Stay Wyld Organics, pre-made meals from LA-based chef Gregg Drusinsky, groceries like Mid-Day Squares plant-based chocolate bars and Minor Figures oat milk, and the Company's own PlantX Canadian glacial water.

PlantX's new cosmetics section https://plantx.com/cosmetics/ will offer consumers plant-based skincare products derived from botanical extracts as opposed to the chemical compounds, toxins and synthetics found in traditional cosmetics. The site's selection of skincare products will be of natural origin including fragrances and colorants. The Company will launch with plant-based products from Odacité followed by products from Earth Kiss, Clearly Natural and The Honest Company with plans to add many more.

Odacité came to life when founder, Valérie Grandury, wanted to stop exposing herself to the potentially harmful ingredients found in mainstream health and beauty products, starting with skincare. Unwilling to sacrifice performance for the sake of purity, she had the daring to combine the best of two worlds: the research and expertise associated with French skincare with the healthy and green California lifestyle. Odacité hand-selects each ingredient in its products to ensure sustainability, freshness and quality and promises results-driven, GMO-free and cruelty-free skincare products.

"We are very excited to launch PlantX's cosmetics section, as we believe it is a massive vertical for a plant-based company," said Julia Frank, Vegaste's CEO. "Offering cruelty-free skincare products that are free of toxins and chemicals is very important to us."

"As a skincare company based on clinical phytotherapy and seed-to-skin remedies, we couldn't be more excited about partnering with PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community," said Rheana McKim, Odacité Key Account Executive - North America. "We can't wait to discover new recipes and restaurants on PlantX.com."

Since its inception in October 2019, the Company's PlantX platform has quickly emerged as an industry leader. As the fledgling plant-based sector continues its explosive growth, the Company will be at the forefront by continually evolving and delivering new ways to expand PlantX. With its forward-looking, cutting edge approach, the Company will continue to secure significant partnerships across North America while exploring innovative ways to expand both its e-commerce capabilities and digital resources to help educate, inspire, and uplift consumers.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

About Vegaste

As the digital face of the plant-based community, Vegaste's PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company will offer customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products by the end of September. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, Vegaste currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, vitamins, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. Vegaste uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. Vegaste eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

The Company's lynchpin www.PlantX.com is the digital face of everything plant-based and fueled by the power of education and accessibility. For those who don't have the time to cook their own healthy plant-based meals, Vegaste offers a wide array of pre-made meals curated by executive chefs and nutritionists. For those looking to learn how to cook their own plant-based meals, Vegaste offers regularly updated weekly recipes. Unlike other plant-based e-commerce companies, Vegaste has a large selection of indoor plants for sale. The site educates consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet with a specialized blog, connects like-minded individuals with its forum, and provides resources for the best plant-based restaurants, pop-up retailers and products across Canada and the USA.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the products to be available on the Company's PlantX e-commerce platform and the Company's business and strategic plans.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to secure additional commercial partnerships for products, the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the risks inherent in having a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vegaste Technologies Corp.

For further information: please contact: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

