Vegan Skincare Brand Versed Launches At Shoppers Drug Mart

"When we founded Versed, it was built around a mission to make good skin and clean skincare accessible," said Melanie Bender, general manager of Versed. "We're committed to making sure the goop in the bottle works and are incredibly proud of the caliber of formulation we've been able to achieve, which could retail for over $100 CAD if we followed other brands' markups."

Driven by a team of skin experts and a community of 16 million people, Versed's mission is to make skincare easy and affordable for all through its clean products, personalized regimens, and uncomplicated results. Sustainability is a part of every decision the brand makes—from recyclable and PCR packaging to fuel-efficient shipping methods that have them nearing carbon neutrality and more. Read more here.

ABOUT VERSED:

Versed is one of the cleanest drugstore skincare brands. We're vegan, sustainably minded, and hyper-focused on bringing you real results at prices your bank account appreciates. Developed for you, with you, and with our planet in mind. Our mission is simple: make good skin and clean products for all. We help you find what you need to use and what you need to know—from the right product mix, to ingredient breakdowns (the good and the bad), and late-night chats about those lingering pimples. We call ourselves Versed because frankly we're pretty well versed in skin and we want you to be too.

