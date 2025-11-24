VEGAIN's SURGE™ Clear Protein Wins GOLD for Product of the Year

SURGE™ is North America's first clear vegan protein available in both a ready-to-drink can and instant-dissolving powder; delivering 25g of clean, complete plant protein, 0g sugar, and a light, refreshing, juice-like texture that feels familiar and easy to drink. Designed for athletes and everyday consumers alike, SURGE™ solves the biggest barrier in the protein category: people want the benefits of protein without the heaviness, digestive issues, or milky texture traditionally associated with shakes.

"Not everyone wants a thick shake after the gym, and most people simply want a protein source that's easy, enjoyable, and gentle on their stomach," said Melissa L'Heureux-Haché, Co-Founder and President of VEGAIN. "SURGE™ was built to meet real-world needs. Winning Product of the Year shows the industry is ready for a better experience."

VEGAIN's patent-pending process eliminates bitterness, foaming, and gelling, creating a clean, crystal-clear drink that fits seamlessly into daily routines, from the gym bag to the office to the school pick-up line. Their SURGE™ powder is also Informed Sport certified, ensuring the highest global standard of quality and safety.

What makes VEGAIN's win even more notable is its origin story. The company is customer-owned, funded through an equity crowdfunding campaign that empowers everyday people, not big corporations, to shape the future of plant-based performance.

"We built VEGAIN with our community," said Edan Wolk, Co-Founder and CEO. "SURGE™ winning Product of the Year proves that when consumers get the chance to back innovation they believe in, the impact is massive."

The award follows a year of rapid momentum, including national retail expansion, widespread athlete adoption, and multiple innovation recognitions across Canada.

About VEGAIN Nutrition Inc.

VEGAIN is a Canadian performance nutrition brand redefining what plant-based products can deliver. Built by consumers and backed by science, VEGAIN creates clean, effective, highly digestible formulas designed to fuel both athletic performance and everyday life. With bold innovation, inclusive design, and uncompromising quality, VEGAIN is shaping the future of plant-based wellness.

www.vegain.ca

