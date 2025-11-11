VEGAIN Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Scale Canada's First Clear, Plant-Based Protein Beverage

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - VEGAIN, a Canadian performance nutrition brand specializing in clean, plant-based supplements, has officially launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr . The campaign invites public investors to participate in the company's next phase of growth, with investments starting from $250.

The raise supports VEGAIN's flagship innovation, SURGE™ - a ready-to-drink, clear protein beverage combining 25g of plant-based protein and electrolytes in a refreshing, easy-to-digest format. The product is currently patent-pending and represents a novel approach in the protein beverage category.

"This is a strategic opportunity to scale a category-first Canadian innovation," said Melissa L'Heureux-Haché, Founder and President of VEGAIN. "Our early traction signals strong demand across wellness and performance audiences, and we're giving the public, not just institutions, a chance to invest in its growth."

SURGE launched in late Q3 2025 and has already outperformed VEGAIN's previous top-selling SKU by over 2:1 within its first six weeks, without paid advertising. The brand is currently onboarding with major retailers across Canada and plans to enter the U.S. market.

VEGAIN's decision to raise through equity crowdfunding reflects its commitment to community-driven growth and its early adopter base.

"We chose equity crowdfunding to reward the customers and community who helped build this brand," said L'Heureux-Haché. "It's a natural extension of our values."

The funding will be used to:

Scale SURGE production and distribution

Expand VEGAIN's retail presence in North America

Accelerate R&D and further innovation across its clean supplement portfolio, including hydration, creatine, and recovery formulas

The raise coincides with the upcoming launch of VEGAIN's first flagship location in downtown Vancouver, which will serve as both a brand hub and operational headquarters.

According to a 2025 report by Newstrail , the global protein drink market is projected to reach $76.6 billion by 2032, driven by demand for convenient, functional, and digestive-friendly formats.

About VEGAIN

Founded in Vancouver, BC, Canada, VEGAIN is a plant-based sports nutrition brand focused on clean, high-performance products. All formulas are third-party tested, 100% vegan, and made without fillers, dyes, or artificial flavours. VEGAIN is committed to raising the bar in sports nutrition through innovation, transparency, and athlete-backed formulations.

