VEGAIN Enters National Distribution with Raw Elements, Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign, and Unveils Patent-Pending Clear Protein

NANAIMO, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - VEGAIN, the independent Canadian sports nutrition brand, is entering a pivotal new phase of growth with a national distribution agreement with Raw Elements, one of Canada's leading natural health distributors. This milestone marks a major step in VEGAIN's expansion into retail stores across Canada, making its high-performance, 100% plant-based products more accessible than ever.

"As VEGAIN continues its rapid growth, securing a strong distribution partner was a critical next step," said Edan Wolk, Founder and CEO of VEGAIN. "Raw Elements is known for representing the best in natural health and sports nutrition, and we're thrilled to be working with them to bring VEGAIN to more customers nationwide."

Raw Elements shares VEGAIN's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality—key factors that made this partnership a natural fit.

"At Raw Elements, we pride ourselves on partnering with brands that prioritize quality, sustainability, and innovation—VEGAIN embodies all of that and more," said Olivia Haddad, General Manager of Raw Elements. "We're thrilled to work with a company that's not only raising the bar in plant-based sports nutrition but also staying true to values that resonate deeply with today's conscious consumers."

In addition to its expansion into Canadian retail, VEGAIN is inviting its community to be part of its success. The company has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr, allowing everyday people—not just institutional investors—to own a piece of VEGAIN's future. This initiative gives loyal customers and plant-based enthusiasts the opportunity to invest in a brand they believe in and support its mission to disrupt the sports nutrition industry.

"We've built VEGAIN alongside our community from day one, and now we're giving them the chance to be part of our journey in a whole new way," said Wolk. "This crowdfunding raise will help fund our expansion, fuel retail growth, and support the launch of our most innovative product yet—SURGE™ Clear Protein."

SURGE™ Clear Protein is a patent-pending breakthrough in plant-based sports nutrition. Unlike traditional protein powders that have a thick, milkshake-like texture, SURGE™ dissolves completely in water, delivering a refreshing, juice-like experience—with zero sugar, no bitterness, and a smooth mouthfeel. It will be available in both ready-to-mix powdered formats and a ready-to-drink can, setting a new standard for functional beverages.

SURGE™ has the potential to change the sports nutrition and functional beverage industries forever, addressing a growing demand for clean-label, high-performance protein without compromise.

Looking Ahead

With national retail distribution, community investment opportunities, and a groundbreaking new product, VEGAIN is entering an exciting new era. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of plant-based sports nutrition and proving that vegan performance products can outperform the competition.

About VEGAIN

Founded in 2023, VEGAIN is a high-performance, 100% vegan sports nutrition brand built to outperform. Trusted by elite athletes and fitness professionals, VEGAIN's products deliver superior results without compromise. The brand is known for its strong, confident identity, unwavering commitment to sustainability, and mission to break boundaries in sports nutrition.

About Raw Elements

Raw Elements is one of Canada's leading distributors of natural health and sports nutrition products, partnering with top-tier brands that prioritize quality, innovation, and sustainability.

