VEGA Announces 2025 Rebrand with Enhanced Performance-Driven Nutrition Line

VEGA Protein Announces 2025 Rebrand + New Products to Enhance Performance

VEGA's reimagined product line is tailored to support every stage of a fitness journey, from pre-workout energy to post-workout recovery. Each formula has been fine-tuned with high-performance ingredients that deliver lasting energy, endurance, and efficient recovery, enabling customers to achieve and maintain peak athleticism. The improved product line includes targeted formulas for energy, endurance, and recovery all while using clean, plant-based ingredients. VEGA remains 100% plant-based, dairy- and lactose-free, and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Brand new additions to VEGA's Performance Line include:

Protein + Creatine : First-to-market formula, with 2-in-1 performance benefits, includes 30 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of Creatine Monohydrate to support lean body mass, helping improve athletic performance, with two delicious flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla. Available at select US retailers now, coming to Canada soon.

: First-to-market formula, with 2-in-1 performance benefits, includes 30 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of Creatine Monohydrate to support lean body mass, helping improve athletic performance, with two delicious flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla. Available at select US retailers now, coming to soon. Pre-Workout Energy : The upgraded formula increases caffeine levels from natural sources to help focus during tough workouts. Available now in three new thirst-quenching flavors. Available at select retailers now (US Only.)

: The upgraded formula increases caffeine levels from natural sources to help focus during tough workouts. Available now in three new thirst-quenching flavors. Available at select retailers now (US Only.) Ready-To-Drink Plant-Based Protein Shake: New to VEGA , conveniently delivers 21g of protein to build lean muscle, 6g of fiber, including prebiotic, with no artificial flavors and sweeteners and only 3g of sugar in a creamy and delicious Chocolate flavor. Available at select retailers now ( Canada only.)

VEGA's all-star line-up of Performance products will continue to offer fan favorites under new names including Protein + Recovery (formerly Sport Protein), Protein + Supergreens (formerly Protein + Greens), Essential Protein (formerly Original Protein), and Protein + Nutrition (formerly Essentials). Additional innovations are planned to launch in the coming months to continue to build VEGA's portfolio of performance-driven products.

VEGA's thoughtful packaging has been carefully curated with vibrant "aurora" colors that feature performance blue, premium green, and essential purple, representing power, balance, and wellness. VEGA champions these themes in every product, reminding customers that their journey to better performance is supported every step of the way. The new packaging design reflects VEGA's guiding principles and pays homage to the brand's celestial origins – as the VEGA star is the brightest in the Lyra constellation. The new VEGA star logo represents your "North Star" for performance and features the Lyra constellation. It's bold, with a sleek look and inspirational colors that reinforce VEGA's goal to be a guiding light on any fitness journey.

Since inception in 2001, VEGA has been a trusted partner for individuals seeking to elevate their fitness and wellness. From marathon runners to those pursuing everyday health goals, VEGA's reimagined product line is designed to inspire and empower.

"The rebrand captures our promise to be a guiding light for athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts," said Lee Meyers, CEO at VEGA's parent company, WellMore Holdings. "With the right nutrition, we believe anyone can reach their full athletic potential, and we're proud to be part of that journey."

The new VEGA products are available now online at myvega.com and in major retailers in Canada and the US. For more information about VEGA's rebrand, enhanced product line, and commitment to fueling performance, visit myvega.com.

About VEGA

Co-founded in 2001 by vegan triathlete Brendan Brazier, VEGA has grown to feature a full range of high-protein and plant-based products to help you towards reaching your active lifestyle goals. VEGA's clean nutrition formulas are all made without artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, with minimal to no added sugar. Like the eponymous star, VEGA is here to serve as a guiding light on your journey. VEGA fuels you so you can perform better. Learn more at myvega.com and follow VEGA on Instagram at vegaplantnutrition and TikTok at vegaplantnutrition . Imagery and additional assets can be found HERE.

