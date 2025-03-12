VEG House Files Lawsuit Against Above Food Ingredients Inc. for Fraud, Material Misrepresentation, and Breach of Agreement

MIAMI, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- VEG House Holdings Inc. ("VEG House"), an ecommerce platform specializing in plant-based and wellness products, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Above Food Ingredients Inc. ("Above Food"), alleging fraud, material omissions in SEC filings, breach of contract, and failure to fulfill financial obligations under a Letter of Intent (LOI) related to a proposed acquisition.

The lawsuit alleges serious misrepresentations and omissions by Above Food. VEG House alleges these deceptive practices were intentionally designed to induce the company into a fraudulent acquisition process, resulting in substantial financial damages exceeding $10 million.

Breach of Agreement & Failure to Act in Good Faith

"The Complaint alleges that Above Food's actions represent a clear and deliberate pattern of fraud, deception, and bad-faith dealings," said Richard Roth, legal counsel for VEG House. "Veg House is seeking relief based on Above Foods alleged failure to disclose ongoing legal troubles, combined with its refusal to honor contractual obligations, all of which caused significant financial harm to VEG House. This lawsuit seeks to hold Above Foods accountable and ensure transparency for investors and stakeholders."

VEG House is seeking damages of at least $10 million plus interest, legal fees, and additional statutory costs, holding Above Food and its executives accountable for what is described as its deceptive business practices and failure to uphold contractual obligations.

